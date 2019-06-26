Volcanic eruption spotted from International Space Station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station captured an incredible photograph of a volcano erupting Saturday morning.

The photo shows a large plume of ash and volcanic gases shooting up from the crater on the uninhabited volcanic island of Raikoke, which is located off the coasts of Russia and Japan.

The Raikoke volcano isn’t known for its eruptions, because they rarely happen.

The last time it erupted was in 1924, according to NASA. Before that, an eruption was recorded in 1778.

