Vitalant holds their annual ‘Blood, Bulls and Heroes Blood Drive’

West Texans will have a chance to catch a rodeo show and some bull riding all for free.

Vitalant of the Permian Basin is looking for donors for their "Blood, Bulls and Heroes Blood Drive."

Vitalant of the Permian Basin is looking for donors for their "Blood, Bulls and Heroes Blood Drive."

The blood drive will be outside the Sandhills Rodeo and anyone who donates has the chance to get a free shirt and free admissions into the rodeo.

Sally Mora with Vitalant said they have seen a decrease in donations since Christmas so it's important people in the Permian Basin, step up and donate.

"It is very important for the community to come out here and support any event that we have. Even at our center because when you come out and donate, your donation can help up to six people. If there is an emergency, we can always have everything on the shelf, ready to go,” said Mora.

Mora said you just must show up to donate and the next opportunity to donate for 'Blood, Bulls and Heroes' is this upcoming Wednesday.