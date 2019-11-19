Visitor services return to Big Bend National Park's Castolon Historic District

The Big Bend National Park has reopened its Castolon Historic District months after historic structures were damaged by a wildfire.

According to a press release, visitor services returned to the district on Monday.

Temporary facilities in the district will work to provide important services to the western side of the park.

“This is a big milestone, as plans for the re-opening Castolon began literally days after the fire swept through,” said Acting Superintendent David Elkowitz. “It was a concerted effort by all park divisions, Forever Resorts, and our supportive park partners to make this happen.”

Park officials say that the remnants of the historic La Harmonia Store and Visitor Center remain fenced off. Those two buildings caught on fire as wildfires spread in May.

The Big Bend Conservancy has created a Castolon Recovery Fund and will be helping the park with designing a plan for the future of the historic site.