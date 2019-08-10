Vintage Deluxe hosts vinyl and comic book show

Antique enthusiasts made their way to vintage deluxe this morning to browse a new collection of records and comics.

The store is hosting a vinyl and comic book show this weekend featuring a fresh variety of classic music and comics from vendors.

Organizers said these shows are popular all over the state but it’s not always easy to get vendors in West Texas.

Customers combed through piles of priceless antiques to come away with a special relic from another time.

“When you find it it’s just a thrill because you can order it online,” Hector Camposano said. “You can go on eBay and look for it. It’s not the same. It’s about the thrill of the hunt, I guess when you’ve finally got it.”

The Vinyl and Comic Show continues Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m..