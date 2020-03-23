Village of Ruidoso asks visitors to say away during public health crisis

The Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico is asking visitors and vacation homeowners to stay away during this public health crisis.

The mayor issued an executive order that took effect Monday, that discourages all travel to Ruidoso and closes the Grindstone Lake and Alto Lake areas.

“It breaks our hearts to say this, but we are asking our visitors to stay home and postpone their trip to Ruidoso at this time,” Justin Huffmon, the Village of Ruidoso Director of Tourism, said in a written press release. “We know many visitors consider us home, but in the interest of social distancing and flattening the curve, we all need to do our part to eliminate the spread of COVID-19. We ask that you comply with our request to stay home and plan your trip to Ruidoso at a later date.”

Statewide, the New Mexico Department of Health is asking anyone who travels in from outside of the state to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

On top of that, New Mexico has prohibited public gatherings, closed restaurants to everything but drive-thru business, closed casinos, and limited hotels to only 50% of their max occupancy.

