Viewing and funeral scheduled for Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter

The viewing and funeral plans have been scheduled for Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.

The viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm-6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch funeral home located at 3800 N. Big Spring Street in Midland.

The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe.

A memorial has also been set up at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office parking lot located at 400 S. Main.

It is located at Sheriff Gary Painters assigned parking space and is open to the public.