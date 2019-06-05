Viewer shares video of "Haboob: hitting Big Spring

Severe Thunderstorm winds sparked a "Haboob" that caused the skies of Big Spring to go from light to dark in a matter of minutes.

Eddie Fierro shared the video that was 4 minutes in length.

We edited it to show you what it looked like.

Our partners at KBEST Media tells us that there was grass fires because of the downed power lines on FM 821 east of Coahoma.

Howard County Volunteers extinguished the fires.

They also report no power in north of Coahoma.

