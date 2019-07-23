Victims identified in Andrews County crash

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Andrews County on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Matthew Cline, 33, of Eunice, New Mexico and Peter Tremblay, 54, of Katy, Texas.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Highway 176 around 10:18 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Mazda Miata and a Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Miata, identified as Cline, and the driver of the Expedition, identified as Tremblay, both passed away at the scene.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Miata was traveling east on SH 176 while the Expedition was traveling west.

According to DPS, Cline's Miata crossed the center stripe before crashing into Tremblay head-on.