Victims from the August 31st mass shooting receive special honor

It has been just over 5 months since the August 31st tragedy that shook the Permian Basin community.

On Saturday night, the victims from that shooting were honored by the Odessa Jackalopes.

Kelby Davis is the mother of the youngest victim in the August 31st mass shooting, Anderson Davis.

"I am just very thankful that we all have each other in a sense that we might not understand exactly what we are all going through because we all have such different experiences but we know a lot of the hurt and the pain so I am thankful that tonight I got to meet some of those families and process it together,” said Davis.

If you can remember, little Anderson was hit in the mouth and chest with shrapnel during the shooting rampage.

During Permian Basin Strong Night, the 1-year-old and other victims from that day were honored with a special tribute by the Odessa Jackalopes.

"We are, I do not know if the right word is lucky, but we are in a position where are children are still with us and they survived this. To have something like that we can pass down to them and show them the picture that they were with us on the ice and they were honored in this way. It is really special,” said Davis.

The families were introduced on the ice and presented with a special Permian Basin Strong Jackalopes jersey.

The Jackalopes also put together a jersey auction with a portion of the sales going back to the victims and their families.

According to Davis the tribute provided families impacted by this day an opportunity to heal together as one West Texas strong family.

"We are a support system for each other. I hope that we will continue to come together to just grieve together, love on each other, for many different reasons. I think that this tragedy has reminded us that we need each other, in good times and in bad,” said Davis.

Davis said she hopes the community continues to come together and support each other even in the years to come.

