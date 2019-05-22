Victim identified in Odessa auto-pedestrian crash

The victim of an auto-pedestrian crash from over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Dow Bert Parker of San Angelo.

On Friday night officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a call of an accident at University and Golder.

When police arrived at the scene they found that a man, identified as Parker, had been hit by a Jeep Liberty. Parker was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Parker was trying to run southbound across University when he was hit.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.