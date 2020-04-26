Victim identified in Odessa 18-wheeler crash

An Odessa man was killed in a late-night crash over the weekend.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Coloni.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened at I-20 and Grant Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

An investigation of the crash revealed that an 18-wheeler was traveling east on I-20. Police say that a Dodge Ram driven by Coloni was traveling west in the eastbound lanes and crashed into the 18-wheeler head-on.

Coloni died at the scene.

Police say that the truck Coloni was driving had been reported as stolen out of Ector County.