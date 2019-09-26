Victim identified in Midland County crash

Authorities have released new details on a deadly crash that claimed the life of a woman on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Stephanie Hendricks of Midland.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to FM 307 three miles east of Midland at 4:20 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Buick Enclave.

The driver of the Enclave, identified as Hendricks, passed away at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling west on FM 307 with Hendricks driving behind the 18-wheeler.

According to DPS, Hendricks failed to control her speed and crashed into the back of the truck.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.