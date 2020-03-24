Veterinarian dispels misinformation about pets and Coronavirus

Doctors say you cannot contract the coronavirus from a pet or give covid-19 to your pets.

Local veterinarians are urging you to not abandon your pets because of this myth.

Dr. Sammie Redding says some pet owners are incorrectly dumping their pets at shelters to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Redding told CBS7: “Just to make things clear there is Coronavirus that we vaccinate for but it is different strain of virus. Per the CDC, animals are not becoming sick with Covid-19 and so humans are the only ones being infected and becoming sick with the virus itself.”

Redding says some shelters have seen animals being abandoned by owners over the fear that they could sick from their pets.

