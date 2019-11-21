Veterans arrive in Midland for annual Hunt for Heroes

United States military veterans flew into the Tall City on Wednesday to receive a special type of honor.

The Show of Support, an annual event, gives veterans who were injured in the line of duty an opportunity to go hunting.

The 20 military couples were welcomed with a flag procession at the Midland International Airport. The couples were then escorted to their hotel by the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

"It's sad to say that there are some folks in our country that are forgetting. I have had a lot of folks asked me what are you going to do when the interest in this event starts slacking. Fortunately Midland hasn't slowed down. This thing is just as popular and they are enthused about it today then they were 16 years ago," said Terry Johnson, the founder and president of Show of Support.

A banquet will be held in their honor on Thursday before the men go on an all-expense paid hunting trip Friday. Their wives will spend that time enjoying activities in town.