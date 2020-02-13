Officials swarm S.C. neighborhood where missing 6-year-old was last seen

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials on Thursday swarmed the neighborhood where 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen as the search for her enters its fourth day.

They also have been combing through hours of surveillance and security video.

The search for the child is still active, despite rumors that suggested she was found dead earlier in the week.

Thursday morning, investigators were spotted going through trash cans set out in the neighborhood where she was last seen. Crews with the Lexington County and West Columbia fire departments are involved in that.

Authorities are following up on the hundreds of tips they’ve received since creating the hotline in this investigation.

Officials say that the best way to offer help in this investigation is to send in any video that may help find Faye and to notify them if you see anything. They are still trying to locate and identify one of the two cars that may be connected to Faye’s disappearance.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer has been identified but investigators are still seeking information about the silver sedan.

Authorities hope to get as many eyes as possible on the video showing those two cars. Because of the sensitive nature of this case, investigators say that it’s important that they examine every little detail.

That includes searching nearby homes, wooded areas, speaking with neighbors and searching vehicles. Authorities have expanded the search area to include West Columbia.

Officials are trying to account for everyone in Churchill Heights neighborhood at the time of Faye’s disappearance and one of the two vehicles have not been checked off that list yet.

Authorities are asking that members of the public steer clear of the area to allow law enforcement and first responders to handle all ground searches that will continue Thursday, Feb 13.

There will be a heavy police presence in the search area due to the continued search for Faye. You may also notice more police in the general area due to Vice President Pence’s visit to Columbia.

Another vigil is being held for Faye Thursday in Kershaw, SC. This event is being hosted by the Frontline Biker Church. It will take place at the Kershaw Farmer’s Market on the 200 block of Hampton Street beside the Kershaw Fire Department-Station 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Faye is a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.

Wednesday morning, Cayce police updated the public with new video showing Faye getting off her school bus Monday afternoon, just minutes before her family said she was last seen in her yard.

WHY IS THERE NO AMBER ALERT?

Officials said the following criteria must be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:

- a law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted,

- if the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm,

- all other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded,

- there is sufficient information available to give to the public,

- the child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Faye’s information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person, officials said.

Cayce Department of Public Safety will hold press conferences to provide updates and related information on the investigation into Faye’s disappearance daily.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444.

