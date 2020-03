Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a mobile home in West Odessa.

The crash was reported in the 15000 block of West 42nd Street around noon on Monday.

Deputies with the Ector County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. DPS is now being called in to investigate the crash.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash. According to scanners, a helicopter is being requested at the scene.