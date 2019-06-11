Van Horn Border Patrol agents seize 850 pounds of marijuana

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Van Horn seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana over the course of several days in May.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to their Van Horn station seized 850 pounds of marijuana in four stops between May 19 and May 28.

The marijuana is estimated to have a street value of over half a million dollars. Twelve suspects from Mexico and Honduras were taken into custody during the stops.

"These seizures are a result of our agents’ resiliency and the coordinated efforts with a variety of agencies working to combat transnational criminal organizations that operate in our communities," said Patrol Agent Jose Aleman.