VIDEO: Woman shares her experience dealing with COVID-19

A local woman went to social media to share her experience after she contracted the coronavirus.

(Photo and video courtesy of Denise Garza)

Denise Garza says she had been bedridden for 13 days before she finally went to the hospital.

Garza believes she contracted the virus from her husband.

In the video Garza heeded a warning to others who may feel sick themselves.

"If you think you're not feeling well lock yourself up in your room. Stay away from your family and your kids. Having one person go through it is tough. When there's multiple people in the family it's worse," said Garza.

Garza went on to say that she's relying on God to see better days.