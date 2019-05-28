VIDEO: Suspect breaks into Midland convenience store for 2 cases of beer

The Midland Police Department is on the lookout for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a convenience store for two cases of beer.

Midland police are looking for a man who broke into a Kent Kwik to steal two cases of beer. (Photo & Video: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

According to Midland police, the suspect broke into the Kent Kwik at 2919 North Big Spring.

Video shows the suspect being picked up by a driver in an older model Chevy pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call MPD non-emergency line at 685-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS in reference to Case#190419008.