VIDEO: Pecos police shoot man wielding knife, man is in stable condition

In Pecos, a suspect was shot by police after a witness said he threatened them with a knife.

In a video posted online, you can hear police say someone has a knife.

The person who recorded the video told CBS7 the man was waving the knife around and told police to shoot him several times.

After a brief standoff, the witness said police shot him several times but the bullets didn't kill him.

Pecos police said it was non-lethal take down and that suspect is getting medical attention for his wounds.

He is now in stable condition.

