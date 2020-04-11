VIDEO: Pecos police shoot man wielding knife, man is in stable condition

PECOS, Tx. (KOSA) - In Pecos, a suspect was shot by police after a witness said he threatened them with a knife.
In a video posted online, you can hear police say someone has a knife.
The person who recorded the video told CBS7 the man was waving the knife around and told police to shoot him several times.
After a brief standoff, the witness said police shot him several times but the bullets didn't kill him.
Pecos police said it was non-lethal take down and that suspect is getting medical attention for his wounds.
He is now in stable condition.