VIDEO: Odessa police investigating multiple drive-by shootings

The Odessa Police Department is investigating after several vehicles and homes were targeted in drive-by shootings over the weekend.

(Photo and video courtesy of the Odessa Police Department)

According to OPD, the shootings were reported in North Odessa in the 2700 block of North Dixie and the 3600 block of Dawn.

An investigation revealed that suspects in a blue Jeep and the truck shown above fired several rounds at homes and parked vehicles. No one was hurt in the shootings.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-32912.