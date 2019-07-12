VIDEO: OPD looking to speak with 3 people for info on crash that killed twin girls

The Odessa Police Department has released video of three people they want to speak with about the ongoing investigation into a crash that killed twin six-year-old girls.

The Odessa Police Department is wanting to speak with three people who may provide more information for their investigation into a crash that killed twin girls. (Photo: Odessa Police Department)

Police say that the three people in the video are not suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-25616.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: New details have been released on the arrest of a woman who is accused of driving while intoxicated and killing two young girls in a crash.

Angelica Garcia, 36, of Midland, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, a 2nd Degree Felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was called to the intersection of East Highway 80 and Club Drive on Wednesday night for a report of a car-pedestrian crash.

When the officer arrived at the scene they met with a woman, identified as Garcia, who said that she was the one who had hit two small children with her car.

First responders at the scene performed CPR on Mia and Mya Coy and the twins were rushed to Medical Center Hospital where they passed away.

The girls were standing near their family's fireworks stand when they were hit.

An investigation of the crash led police to believe that Garcia was traveling eastbound on the Highway 80 service road. Police say that Garcia drove through the barricade where the road ends before she hit the children and crashed into a large trailer-pulled generator light.

An officer at the scene tried to do a Standard Field Sobriety test with Garcia who reportedly said that she had been drinking at a bar but refused to cooperate further. Garcia was then taken to Medical Center Hospital and a warrant was obtained to have her blood drawn.

The affidavit states that Garcia showed signs of intoxication with slurred speech, red glassy eyes and an unsteady balance. According to the affidavit, Garcia had urinated on herself and admitted to drinking saying that she drank "too much".

Police say they believe that Garcia did not have the normal use of her mental or physical faculties due to the fact that she crashed into a reflective barrier and did not notice the large fireworks stand or bright lights surrounding the stand on the other side of the barrier. Police say that those were all clearly visible from the roadway.

Garcia was later booked into the Ector County Jail after her blood was drawn and she was medically cleared. She was released on bond on Thursday, according to the jail website.

The affidavit states that her blood results are still pending.