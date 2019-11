Authorities say that no one was hurt after a car hit the back of another vehicle on Friday evening.

(Photo and video courtesy of Luiz Adrian Ruiz)

The crash happened along Business 20 near South County Road 1290 just after 6 p.m.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office tells CBS7 that a Kia clipped the back of a work truck.

No one involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.