VIDEO: Nebraska trooper learns daughter’s dance routine after coronavirus cancels competition

When the coronavirus pandemic postponed his daughter’s dance competition, Nebraska State Trooper Tyler Kroenke wasn’t about to let it ruin her day.

He took up the studio’s challenge for the dancers to teach a parent their routine.

The result is a video of a daddy-daughter dance that is racking up tens of thousands of views online. The duo struts their stuff to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Kroenke said the routine took about a week to learn and he thought it would put a smile on a face or two.

“I was sitting on the couch with the wife and I was like, ‘How about you post that to Facebook and give somebody a laugh.’ I’ll take it at my expense,” Kroenke said.

“I’m just tired of scrolling through Facebook and seeing story after story about COVID, and it is important, but we need to see something else and make people happy. I’m glad to see it worked and I’m glad to see it keep getting shared.”

Mission accomplished, Trooper Kroenke.

