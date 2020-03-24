VIDEO: Midland teachers hold parade for students stuck at home

Teachers in Midland surprised their students on Monday with a parade.\

Teachers from Greathouse and Bunche showed their appreciation for students on Monday afternoon with the drive-by celebration.

The teachers fitted their vehicles with encouraging messages and waved to their students who were at a safe distance.

One first-grade student tells CBS7 that she was excited about the special parade but still misses her classmates.

"I feel excited, and I really miss my teachers so much, and I miss all my friends and the principal," said Za'Mari Swann, a first-grader at Bunche Elementary.

The teachers said they never got a chance to say goodbye and wanted to do this to encourage their students as they learn from home.