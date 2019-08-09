VIDEO: Midland police looking to identify vehicle burglars

The Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are asking for the public's help with identifying vehicle burglary suspects.

(Photo: Midland Crime Stoppers)

According to a release, in the early morning hours of July 20 at least two suspects broke into several vehicles in the Legacy Housing Community.

The suspects stole firearms and several items of value.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could receive a cash reward of $1,000.

You can call the Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted online here.