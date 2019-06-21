VIDEO: Man attacks TSA agents at airport sending 5 for treatment

A violent struggle was caught on surveillance video at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this week.

Tyrese Garner was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He is also charged with five counts of misdemeanor assault. (Source: KPHO/CNN)

The footage shows a man bursting through a security checkpoint

scanning machine and attacking a group of TSA officers.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and security screeners were ultimately able to subdue the man, who was then arrested.

TSA said the attack was not provoked.

One security screener was hospitalized and four went to urgent care clinics.

They were all treated and released.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Texas.

He's facing felony charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Garner is also facing five counts of misdemeanor assault.

Garner is scheduled to be in court June 25.

