VIDEO: Local law enforcement agencies roll out the red carpet for girl battling cancer

Law enforcement agencies in West Texas came together on Wednesday to help a little girl's dream of becoming an officer come true.

Abigail Arias has been battling cancer since 2017.

After her most recent treatment doctors said there were no other treatment options because of how rare her form of cancer is.

"I remember always saying to myself I never wanted a daughter. They're too hard, they'll be too hard to raise...I'm glad He blessed me with her. She's amazing. Very amazing," said Ruben Arias, Abigail's father.

Abigail's family then decided it was time to make her dream come true of becoming a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday morning Abigal and her family had a police escort from the Midland International Airport heading to Midland where her swearing-in ceremony would be held.

Abigal was sworn in as an honorary Midland police officer.

Law enforcement agencies from Midland, Odessa, Howard County, Andrews, Upton County, Lamesa and more were in attendance for the ceremony.

Abigail's family asks that the public keep them in their prayers.

They are now working to fulfill Abigal's next dream of seeing the Eiffel Tower.