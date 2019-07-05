VIDEO: Indiana father sentenced for killing infant son attacked by uncle

Seemingly out of nowhere - a punch to the face.

It happened as Kwin Boes walked out of an Indiana courtroom on Wednesday.

Boes had just been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son last year.

That's when the baby's uncle, Matt Hartley, hurled himself at Boes in the hallway.

Law enforcement ushered Boes from the scene while Hartley was handcuffed.

He is now facing a battery charge.

Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery last month to get less jail time.