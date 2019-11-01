FIRST ON CBS7: Suspect shot following high-speed chase that ended near Downtown Odessa

UPDATE: New details have been released on Friday night's chase and shooting.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, authorities were chasing an aggravated assault suspect.

The chase ended near the Jackson Square Apartments where the suspect got out of the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Griffis, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer and was shot. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

Their identity has not been released.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the shooting.

___

Police say that there is no threat to the public following a high-speed chase that ended near Downtown Odessa.

The chase involved the Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff's Office and DPS.

A suspect led officers on a chase on the interstate before turning into town.

The chase ended near the Jackson Square Apartments.

Eyewitnesses near the apartments tell CBS7 they heard several gunshots.

No other details are available at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.