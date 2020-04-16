VIDEO: At least 5 shots fired at suspect in high-speed chase east of Odessa

A suspect led deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase on Thursday afternoon.

(Jakob Brandenburg/CBS7)

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to assist DPS troopers with the chase of a stolen vehicle along Highway 80.

The chase ended near Faudree and Highway 191 when law enforcement officers shot at the stolen vehicle. The vehicle then crashed.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.