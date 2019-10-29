VIDEO: Family distraught after suspect steals deaf puppy from yard

An Odessa family is asking for help finding a man who was caught on camera stealing their puppy.

Sylvia Martinez tells CBS7 that a man was checking car doors in her neighborhood early Sunday morning.

When their family came outside, the man went into the backyard.

That's where Martinez says the man checked another vehicle and was confronted by the family's white pit bull Panchito. The man grabbed the dog before running away.

The family is devastated and worried as the dog is deaf and only a few months old.

"He means a lot to us because he's deaf. He's not going to be any good to anybody. I know that they took him to either fight him or just to sell him. He's not gonna do any good for them," said Martinez.

Panchito is a white pit bull with brown spots, blue eyes and a scar on his nose.

The theft happened along McKnight Drive near 38th Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department.