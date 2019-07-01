VIDEO: Driver injured after truck catches on fire in Midland

A driver was hospitalized after a truck caught on fire along Loop 250 in Midland on Monday.

(Photo and video courtesy of Luis Carlos Trejo Fuentes)

According to the City of Midland, the fire started behind the Republic Services truck's cab and fully burned the front of the truck.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In that time diesel and hydraulic fluid leaked onto the roadway. The city says that there will be traffic delays on the northbound service road of Business 20 and Loop 250 as they work to clean up the spill.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.