VIDEO: Driver arrested following chase from Odessa to Midland

A driver was arrested on Monday night after police say he led authorities on a chase that started in Odessa and ended in Midland. (Photo and video courtesy of Brittany D. Vasquez)

Ridge Johnson, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

According to the City of Midland, they learned about the chase around 11:20 p.m. when Midland police officers were asked to help with a vehicle pursuit coming from Odessa.

The officers were told that a suspect was driving a stolen grey 2016 Nissan Versa.

The chase reportedly started when a suspect, identified as Johnson, started ramming an Odessa Police Department patrol vehicle with the stolen car. The chase then made its way to Midland and involved OPD, Ector and Midland County deputies and DPS Troopers.

In Midland officers with MPD and the Midland County District Attorney's Office helped with the chase and used stop sticks on the stolen vehicle.

The suspect allegedly hit two Midland County Sheriff's vehicles before the chase ended in a crash at the First Presbyterian Church near Downtown Midland.

Johnson then reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran on foot before he was caught. He was then taken into custody and charged with several counts. Authorities say that more charges are pending at this time. A mugshot for Johnson was not immediately available.

No one was hurt in the case.