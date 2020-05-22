VIDEO: City of Midland releases body camera footage from Tye Anders arrest

The City of Midland has released body camera video from the arrest of Tye Anders on Saturday, May 16.

(Photo and video courtesy of the City of Midland)

Several videos were released by the city. You can watch a shortened video above or several longer videos by clicking the links below. WARNING: The videos contain language and content that some viewers may find disturbing.

MPD VIDEO 1

MPD VIDEO 2

MPD VIDEO 3

MPD VIDEO 4

Anders was arrested and charged with evading arrest after police initially tried to pull him over for refusing to comply with a traffic stop.

Anders' family and their lawyer held a press conference on Tuesday where they said Anders was assaulted while handcuffed in the back of the police car, and that the charge against him should be dropped.

The City of Midland held a news conference on Wednesday where Mayor Patrick Payton announced they would not be making the body cam and dashcam footage available to the public immediately.

That video was released Friday night with the following statement from the city:

Midland, Texas, District 2 City Council member John Norman today announced the release of the police body camera video regarding the arrest of Tye Anders on Saturday, May 16. "This morning I called a meeting made up of some of my District 2 Advisory Committee, the Mayor, the Police Chief and other members of the City Staff and Community to discuss releasing the video," said Norman. The meeting was held at City Hall.

"We know that every second of the video will be scrutinized and debated on social media for days. I don't have a problem with that at all. Because at my core, I believe that transparency builds trust," said Norman. "The group this morning shared this belief."

Norman will also host a series of Community Conversations to give the community an opportunity to ask any questions about the Anders arrest, the video and race relations in Midland. "By creating opportunities for us to listen, at times and place convenient to the community, we will build a better Midland." These community conversations are part of Norman's Safer Neighborhoods Initiative proposed during his January campaign for City Council.

The first Community Conversation will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 6-8pm at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Midland.