VIDEO: Boaters get off a Kentucky lake moments before a tornado hits the pier

Video shows boaters rush for safety during a storm on Sunday, barely making it out of the water before a tornado blew through.

Boaters disembark from their boat on Kentucky Lake moments before a tornado hit Moors Resort and Marina in Marshall County, Ky. (Source: Moors Resort & Marina/CNN)

Surveillance video from Moors Resort and Marina shows winds picking up Sunday just as a group was coming off Kentucky Lake.

They managed to get off the lake just in time as part of the marina was torn apart by the storm.

The National Weather Service determined an EF 1 tornado hit the pier after 5 p.m. with winds of 100 mph.

Amazingly no one was injured, but more than 40 boats were damaged.

Despite damage to the harbor, Moors Resort is still open.

