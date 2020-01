A mobile home caught on fire in Midland on Wednesday night.

(Photo and video courtesy of Gutiérrez Gutierrez)

The fire started along Interstate 20 near Loop 250.

No injuries have been reported.

The owner of the mobile home reached out to CBS7 and says that there was no electricity or other utilities at that home.

They say no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.