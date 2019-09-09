VIDEO: Mi Casa in Odessa open for business after fire

UPDATE: Mi Casa is open for business after Monday morning's fire.

(Photo and video courtesy of Robert Sertuche).

According to the City of Odessa, firefighters were able to contain the fire shortly after it started.

No one was hurt.

___

Odessa firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire at the Mi Casa restaurant on Monday morning.

Mi Casa is located at in the 1300 block of North County Road West.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

