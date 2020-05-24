VFW remembers fallen heroes

Memorial day weekend is here, but many forget that Memorial Day is more than just the cookouts and the parties.

It's about the fallen heroes who lost their life fighting for our country.

Veterans like Angel Munoz are remembering her brothers who lost their life, one while in combat, and the other from PTSD.

Army specialist Robert Ray Arsiaga was killed in action in Iraq on April 4, 2004.

Another of Angels brothers, Marine sergeant Jeremy Adam Arsiaga took his own life on September 4, 2015 after battling PTSD and depression, two days before his 32nd birthday.

Angel says remembering her brothers and other fallen heroes is what Memorial Day is all about.

“On Sept. 4, 2015 my baby brother who went to Iraq in 2008 took his own life which was the other side of war,” Munoz said. “April 4, 2004 Specialist Robert Ray Arsiaga was killed in action in Sadr City, Iraq. And that’s when the full gravity and force of what Memorial Day really meant.”

Munoz has also started her own blog about her journey in the army and remembering her late brothers.

