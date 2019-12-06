Utilities Department finishes repairs of North Odessa pump station

The City of Odessa's Utilities Department has completed its repairs of the Upper Plane Pump Station after the station experienced a major pipe failure earlier this week.

The failure caused the city to ask residents and businesses in North Odessa to keep their water use to a minimum.

On Wednesday crews shut down the pump station and began excavating the pipeline to make repairs. The repairs were completed on Thursday afternoon.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Odessa is asking residents on the north side of town to keep their water use to a minimum after the Upper Plane Pump Station experienced a major pipe failure.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

Notice: The City Utilities Department has experienced a major pipe failure at the Upper Plane Pump Station. This pump station supplies water for the City's Upper Plane Service Area as shown highlighted in the attached map. Service is currently available, however, the system will require repair and may become worse without notice. We are requesting that everyone with service in this area refrain from using water for anything other than essential uses such as household or required business use. Please turn off or refrain from any irrigation, pool filling or other non-critical uses. We intend to (make) repairs as quickly as possible and will provide further updates as available.

This does not affect Ector County Utility District customers.

The Utilities Department hopes to have the station repaired by Thursday.