United Way hosting survey asking Texans how COVID-19 has impacted them

The United Ways of Texas have launched a statewide survey to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 on Texas families.

The survey can be found online here.

According to a release, the survey will be open through June 24. All responses to the survey are confidential.

“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”

The survey will include questions like the following:

What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? (Check all that apply)

o You or a loved one getting COVID-19

o Paying rent/mortgage

o Paying other bills

o Medical issues other than COVID-19

o Mental health issue

o Children’s well-being

o Supporting my child/remote learning

o Adequate childcare

o Getting food and other things I need

o The economic health of my community

o Attending church or other social gatherings

o Other. Please specify.

“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Cuellar Rojas said. “United Way wants to listen and learn so we can know how best to help those Texans who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”