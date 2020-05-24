Unemployment numbers rise in the Permian Basin

Unemployment rose from 3.4% to 10.2% in Midland and rose 4.7% to 13.5% in Odessa according to the MRT.

We spoke to employees at Havana Beauty Salon who were laid off for 5 weeks, until the salon reopened on may 8, about their experience and challenges being laid off during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Food and paying your bills, that was a challenge,” Reyes said. “The only help I had was the stimulus check they sent. We couldn’t do clients at home, that was illegal to do or you could get fined for doing that. I tried to look for a job but no one was really hiring, but it made me appreciate my job more.”

Although not all layoffs were permanent, experts say many jobs like those in the oil and gas industry may never come back.

