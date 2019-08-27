Uber driver kidnapped teen, planned to sexually assault her, N.Y. prosecutors say

A 15-year-old girl in New York escaped what prosecutors believe was a planned sexual assault by convincing her Uber driver she needed to use the bathroom, then running inside a restaurant and calling police.

Sean Williams, a 32-year-old former Uber driver, is being held on $75,000 bail after he was accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl he picked up while on his route in July.

Prosecutors say the parents of the teenager ordered the car service to pick her up from a Sweet 16 party and drive her home safely. However, after retrieving the girl, Williams instead allegedly canceled the route and drove toward his home in Brooklyn.

The 15-year-old started screaming at Williams that she had to use the bathroom and to please stop the car, according to prosecutors.

Just 10 minutes from his house, Williams stopped at a McDonald’s. The teenager ran into the building and immediately called the police and her parents.

Prosecutors say Williams planned to sexually assault the 15-year-old.

While residents are commending the teenager for her quick thinking, some are questioning how her parents could let her in the car without an adult.

"She was smart enough to do that, so God bless her. We don't need another casualty in this world,” Paul Iovine said. "Unacceptable, as far as a parent is concerned."

In a statement, Uber called the allegations against Williams “alarming” and said his access to the app has been removed.

Laura Ahearn of Parents for Megan’s Law says the organization sent a letter to Uber regarding sexual assaults. They asked the company to start screening prospective drivers before hiring, but she says the letter and phone calls were never returned.

"They could screen out people that could be violent because of certain ways that individuals will answer questions that will demonstrate a propensity for violence,” Ahearn said.

Parents for Megan’s Law is a non-profit in New York dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse and rape.

