UTPB unveils new engineering building

Starting this fall, UTPB engineering students will have a new home.

CBS7 took a tour of the school’s new engineering building to give us a sneak peek inside those halls.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley showed me around the nearly finished building away from the main campus.

With six classrooms a lecture hall and more than a dozen labs UTPB organizers said this new building is state of the art.

“We’re really fortunate to have this really world class engineering program coming into a building like this,” Woodley said. “It’s beautiful.”

And it wasn’t cheap.

The three-story building cost $55 million dollars, but Woodley said the price is well worth it because the Permian Basin in desperate need of more engineers.

She says the university is working to fill that labor gap by accommodating more students.

“And so, the university’s investment in engineering and the investment in faculty and the investment in this building really is, as I said before, signals our commitment to the excellence we must have to be able to produce the work force here in the Permian Basin,” Woodley said.

She said UTPB and its engineering department has been growing along with the oil boom for years and it’s finally become necessary for the university to make bigger investments into the program.

“Our main responsibility is educating the Permian Basin. So, growing our own is a really important aspect of this university. We want to make sure that people in the Permian Basin have an opportunity to participate in this amazing knowledge-based economy so they can take advantage of these high-paying jobs like engineering.”

Woodley said the new facility will double the number of students walking the stage to accept an engineering degree and pour more competent workers into the Permian work force.

