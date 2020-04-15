UTPB to provide housing to medical heroes and first responders

The University of Texas Permian Basin is looking to help those who are working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

UTPB announced Wednesday that they are working closely with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide housing for medical workers and first responders.

“It is critical that all of us continue to find ways to lighten the burden of the men and women who are working every day on the frontlines of the pandemic. The University is honored to be able to provide a safe place for them to go during this time,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.

Once an agreement is finalized UTPB will make three of their apartment buildings available to medical workers and first responders.

“We are extremely thankful for UT Permian Basin’s efforts in giving our frontline staff a safe and comfortable place to stay during this pandemic,” said Russell Tippin, President & CEO of Medical Center Health System. “Their generosity is part of what makes this West Texas community so special and we are grateful for this partnership.

UTPB says that there are no students currently housed at those buildings. The buildings and parking lots are separate from students who are still on campus in emergency housing.

The apartments have air conditioning and include a kitchen.

“I am so grateful for our partnership with UTPB. This housing initiative, which will protect our front line healthcare workers’ families, is just one example of UTPB’s reach well beyond the education of our community. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Dr. Sandra Woodley and her team for all of their many efforts to help ease the burden placed on the medical community during this crisis,” said Stacey Brown, President of Odessa Regional Medical Center.

UTPB says that the apartments will be leased free of charge.