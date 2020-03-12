UTPB to extend spring break

The University of Texas Permian Basin is continuing to track the rapidly evolving COVID-19 virus.

As of now, there are no reported or known cases in the Midland/Odessa area. However, the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff, and greater community are of the upmost importance to the University.

Because of that, UT Permian Basin will extend our spring break, and hold no face-to-face classes from March 16th –20th.

We will not cancel current online classes that are in progress.

We will not cancel practicum or clinical experiences that are in progress.

During this time, our faculty and staff will begin the process of preparing for a possible transition to online classes if it’s needed sometime in the future.

However, our University will remain open during the spring semester.Here is some important information regarding the extended spring break

1The University and all University campus services will remain open including the dining hall, library, Student Activity Center, Student Success Center, and all administrative offices of the University.

2.Students are encouraged, when feasible,to stay at home with their families or at their permanent residences during this spring break extension (and in the future if we move classes online)

3.We realize that some UTPB students may need to continue to live in our residence halls and apartments andwe will prioritize the needs of these students. UTPB housing will remain open for those who need to stay on campus next week. Students may also continue to live on campus even if we move classes online in the future

.4.Our STEM Academy will likely continue as usual without a spring break extension and will be coordinating future responses with ECISD and TEA.

However, STEM academy may consider applying for a waiver for a few days next week to prepare, but this isn’t yet determined.

5.EVENTS---Our athletic programs will continue for now, but competitions and university events may be modified and will be handled on a case by case basis.

We will be reviewing protocols for all university events and will be making announcements soon, including events at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

We will likely cancel larger events soon.

The University will continue to communicate with students, faculty, staff, and the community as changes continue to evolve in the coming days.

The president sent this letter to our students, faculty and staff this afternoon.

You can also use this link as source for UTPB updatesconcerning COVID-19.

We encourage everyone to visit our coronavirus FAQ’s page to learn more about why the University came to this decision.