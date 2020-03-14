UTPB students not going back to campus; STEM Academy extends spring break two weeks

UTPB changed its mind about students coming back to campus after spring break minutes after ECISD and MISD also changed theirs.

The University is now asking students not to come back to class and to finish the semester online.

STEM Academy is also extending its spring break by two weeks.

Here are the details UTPB sent to CBS7 in a news release:

-- UTPB STUDENTS: After the spring break extension for face-to-face students, all instruction will go online starting March 23rd. Students will not be required to return to campus after the extended Spring Break. Your professors will contact you with an online instructional plan before the end of next week.

-- Students are encouraged when feasible to stay home and not return to campus. However, we are not closing student services or housing for those who may need to stay on campus. This includes dining services. We can also assist with shipping necessary items to those who will decide not to return. Please contact Dr. Spurlock with any questions or challenges you have as a result of this new information, including technology issues related to completing courses online. Spurlock_b@utpb.edu.

-- No clinical hours, labs, or practicums will be held next week and more information will be provided by your faculty about how these requirements will be handled.

-- The STEM Academy will extend their spring break for students until March 27th (two additional weeks). More information will be provided by STEM leadership for staff and teachers.

-- UTPB will close Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th for all “non-essential” personnel. You will be notified by Sunday at 7:00 p.m. if you are required to work on Monday. If you do not receive notification, please report to work on Wednesday, March 18th.

-- UTPB will be finalizing a more flexible work policies to address changing circumstances with K-12 school closures and COVID-19 issues. The policy will include more options for staggered work schedules combined with additional opportunities to expand telecommuting. More information will be available on Tuesday March 17th.

-- We will also be finalizing an emergency leave policy specifically related to COVID-19. This policy will address strategies to support employees who will need help navigating COVID related challenges. More details will be available on Tuesday March 17th.

-- FACULTY: As already discussed, next week will be used for training and finalizing all online instructional plans. You will be required to gain approval from your respective dean for all online instructional plans on or before Friday March 20th and will be required to communicate those approved plans with students prior to March 23rd.

-- Instructional and technical support will be available on site to assist next week and the schedule of workshops is available through FalconOnline.

-- TRAVEL/REQUIREMENT TO REPORT AND SELF-ISOLATE: If you traveled to any of the countries listed as Level 2 or Level 3 , you must report this to HR immediately. If you are a student, please report this information to Dr. Spurlock Spurlock_b@utpub.edu. You will not be

allowed to return to the University until the self-isolation period of 14 days is completed per CDC guidance. We will provide COVID leave for these work days for employees and students will be accommodated for

academic purposes.

-- If you have symptoms or feel sick do not come to work. Please reach out to your supervisor and consult your medical provider.

-- If you traveled to an area in the US with significant outbreaks, please follow CDC guidance. If you feel you may have been exposed to someone with the virus, follow the advice of the CDC which include contacting your medical provider and report your concern to your supervisor.

