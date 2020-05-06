UTPB planning to allow students back on campus in August

The University of Texas Permian Basin announced Wednesday that they are planning to allow students back on campus for the fall semester.

According to UTPB, they will be following a new plan to keep students and staff safe once the semester begins.

"Our plans will be guided by medical and public health experts and in accordance with federal, state and local directives. We are committed to finding the right balance between our two most important objectives; (1) the well-being of the Falcon family and our community; and (2) fulfilling our core mission by educating the next generation of leaders and inspiring creativity and learning," said Dr. Sandra Woodley, UT Permian Basin President.

UTPB is considering:

- Staggering class times and locations to promote social distancing

- Staggering work schedules for staff, combined with some additional remote working

hours

- Blended instructional models—hybrid, online, and campus-based instruction

- Protective equipment and cleaning/sanitizing strategies

- Protective measures and accommodations for those who are at greater risk

- Robust testing protocols for students, faculty, and staff; quarantines as needed

- Contact tracing; testing/isolation when appropriate

- Prohibiting large gatherings

- Providing face coverings/protective barriers for transactional contact

- Ensuring frequent deep cleaning of facilities; including classrooms, labs, and

common spaces

- New rules for housing and dining halls

- New rules for athletics and campus events

"I am so proud of the students, faculty, and staff who have responded to this challenge. Our University did not miss a beat this spring," said Dr. Woodley. "There has been no disruption to the high-quality academic services we offer at UT Permian Basin. Our summer classes will remain online with the same inspired teaching and learning."