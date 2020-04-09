UTPB nursing students helping stop the spread of COVID-19

UTPB's College of Nursing is teaming up with the Ector County Health Department to stop the spread of coronavirus in West Texas.

(Photo: UTPB)

According to UTPB, 22 of their students are now training with the health department. The students will be calling people who may have come in contact with patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They will also be tracking the illness and guiding them on what steps they need to take.

“As the Dean, I am extremely proud that our students and faculty are both willing and excited to provide their assistance during this community crisis. We believe serving the citizens of the Permian Basin is a privilege and part of our calling as nurses and future nurses,” said Donna Beuk, UTPB College of Nursing Dean.

All 22 students are in their fourth semester. Once their training is complete 17 third semester students will begin training.

“I am so honored to work alongside Dr. Minerva Gonzales and Dr. Diana Ruiz on this critical project for our community. These two leaders in the College of Nursing are dedicated to the health and welfare of our community.”