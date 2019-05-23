UTPB no longer partnering with IDEA Public Schools

UTPB announced on Thursday that it will no longer be partnering with IDEA Public Schools after the university considered replacing its STEM Academy.

In a letter, UTPB President Sandra Woodley stated that they no longer believe in partnering with IDEA after they received letters, emails and a petition from STEM students opposed to the move.

"After much consideration over the past 48 hours, the University and IDEA leaders have decided to withdraw the proposal for a UTPB/IDEA partnership. In my urgency to find a long-term solution to secure the future of this work, I presented what I believed was the best option but did not allow enough vetting with the STEM family, and for that, I sincerely apologize," said Woodley.

Woodley says that UTPB will be creating a task force composed of parents, teachers, staff and students to find another solution to secure the future of the school. The group is set to convene in June.

IDEA Public Schools also released a statement on the move, saying that they have chosen to withdraw any plans to build an IDEA Public Schools campus in connection with UTPB.